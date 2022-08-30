Warrick County, Ind. (WEHT) Warrick County is cashing in on a nationwide trend. Officials broke ground this evening on the Tristate’s newest Pickleball courts. The new 10 court Pickleball complex will be located at 5433 Vann Road, near Vann Road Park.

Over the past couple of years, Pickleball has become one of the largest fastest growing sports in the country. According to usapickleball.org, three dads invented the game in 1965 because their kids were looking for something new to do during the summer. Overtime, the sport has evolved from ping pong bottles and a perforated plastic ball to a waffle ball with composite paddles and a net lowered to 34 inches at the center.

At first, the sports primary demographic was older adults. Now, it is gaining popularity among young adults and teenagers. Alec Sloan is a student at USI and played with his mom for the first-time last week.

“It is easy to learn once you know the rules. I like running up to the net and spiking it,” he says.

There are a few differences between pickleball and other similar sports like tennis. In tennis, players are required to serve underhand. In pickleball, it is served underhand. Scoring is also different from pickleball. Games are normally played to 11 points and win by 2 points.

“It’s a lower impact sport so it can get really quick and intense, but it is a lot of fun too,” say Lisa Verkamp, the Marketing Director at Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Evansville.

Verkamp says the courts at the gym are filled daily with players of all ages.

USA Pickleball says there are over 4.8 million players nationwide.