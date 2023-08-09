HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Vanderburgh County Commissioners met with officials from other counties today to talk about the future of Pigeon Creek.

During a special meeting today, officials from Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Gibson counties discussed future plans for the creek and how they can work together to keep it clean and protected.

They also discussed protecting homes located near Pigeon Creek that may be affected by water levels.

Eyewitness News has been told that about two-thirds of Pigeon Creek is in Vanderburgh County.