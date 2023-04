HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Federal authorities have arrested an elected Vanderburgh County officeholder.

Law enforcement officials arrested Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson at her home, but she was not taken to jail.

Officials have not said why she is facing charges, but about a year ago, investigators confirmed they were looking into “spending irregularities” within the trustee’s office.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this story and bring you any available updates.