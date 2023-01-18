(WEHT) – A new sauce that went viral, ended up in Walmart.

Known as Pink Sauce, reports say the Pepto-Bismol looking substance gained fame last summer on social media app, Tiktok, from its creator known as Chef Pii.

Sources say the sauce itself is made up of ingredients including canola oil, coconut cream, distilled white vinegar, garlic and more. People who have tried the pink condiment say the sauce is tangy but sweet.

The sauce’s product description reads,

“From TikTok to table, shock your tastebuds with flavor & thrill. Taste Chef Pii’s famous sweet & tangy sauce is made vibrant with dragon fruit & spices. Are you ready to try the pink sauce that became an overnight internet sensation?”

Customers can view the full list of ingredients on the Walmart website and can now purchase the FDA approved sauce at select Walmart stores or online for $7.78.