HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-A traveling replica of Christopher Columbus’ ship “the Pinta” is docked in Owensboro.

The Pinta is known as the first ship to sight land on the voyage of discovery on October 14, 1492.

The organization also has replicas of the other Columbus ships, the Nina and Santa Maria. Santa Maria is too big to do much traveling.

We were told that Nina was damaged by Hurricane Sally a few years ago. It is currently undergoing repairs.