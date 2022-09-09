EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the American Red Cross says it has been experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The Evansville community, including schools like Evansville Day School, want to help.

They are partnering with the American Red Cross and their Pint-Size Hero program to host a blood drive open to the public in the hopes of helping curve the 10% decline in blood donors reported by the Red Cross. The blood drive will take place September 20 from 12-4 p.m.

The hero program is intended to show students not only the importance of blood donation, but also provides an important opportunity for them to show compassionate leadership of their own by recruiting donors.

Evansville Day School says if they meet their goal of 30 units of blood, one student will be awarded a $250 college scholarship.

All eligible people are invited to donate and can sign up here. If you are not sure about eligibility you can check it here. Students 16 and older are allowed to donate with a parent’s or legal guardian’s permission. If you are interested in hosting a blood drive in your area, you can learn more information on the Red Cross website.