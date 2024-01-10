Pizza Week is next week in Evansville, with several pizza joints offering $10 deals. It runs from Jan. 14 – 20. We check out three restaurants.

First up, Roca Bar. Roca Bar has moved, it is now at 4600 Washington Ave. For pizza week, they’re showing their pepperoni pizza, and their spicy CBR (chicken, bacon, ranch) pizza.

Next, Ron heads to By The Slice, at 2011 Lincoln Ave, just off the UE campus. For pizza week at The Slice, you can get three big pizza slices and a drink for $10.

Finally, Ron visits Primetime Pub and Grill in Newburgh, at 8177 Bell Oaks Drive. For $10 you can get their classic Italian flatbread.