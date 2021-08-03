Plans announced for Pike County solar energy storage facility

INDIANA (WEHT) – AES Indiana announced plans to add a solar energy storage facility onto the Petersburg Generating Station.

The project will power the equivalent of 45,000 homes during peak hours. It is expected to bring new jobs and economic benefits to the community. AES Indiana says this is the next step in their transition to greener and smarter solutions to meet the state’s future energy needs.

The project still needs approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. If approved, it’s expected to be operational no later than May of 2024.