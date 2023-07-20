HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the countdown to April 8, 2024 continues, plans surrounding the total solar eclipse in the Evansville region continue to take shape. Eclipse committees in the Evansville-area continue to prepare for a once in a lifetime experience, including within the realm of public safety.

“We’re working to increase manpower and coverage to keep everyone safe,” explains Lieutenant Eric Nilssen with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. “Not only our local residents, but also the visitors. We’re also reaching out to our partners with the Indiana State Police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, just to make sure they can assist us if we need them.”

One of the featured events is a two-day Solar Palooza on the campus of USI, which will kick off Sunday April 7 with a former NASA astronaut. Dr. Kent Scheller, a physics professor at USI, says the two-day event will be free and open to the public.

“We’re trying to get that festival vibe. So we’ll have people here milling around all day with a variety of activities,” says Dr. Scheller. “We’ll have food trucks here if they get hungry, we’re having music on the quad, we’ve hired a band to supply music for the course of the day. It’s just going to be a fun place to be, then at 2 o’clock, everybody’s eyes are going to be pointed up.”

Dr. Scheller says the eclipse is not only rare in occurrence, but it’s an event that unifies people of all ages.

“Kids, when they look up to the sun and see it blocked out, they go, ‘ooo, ahh’ and they’re screaming and they’re having such a fun time,” says Dr. Scheller. “The adults are doing the same thing. It resonates no matter what your age.”

The eclipse is expected to bring 500,000 visitors to the Hoosier state, 80,000 of those to the Evansville region. Alexis Berggren with Explore Evansville is forecasting $7.7 million to be brought into the Evansville-area from the 2024 eclipse.

“We really want the community to look at the eclipse not as a one-time event,” explains Berggren. “This is a catalyst that could really inspire people to take a look at Evansville, bring their business here, bring their family here.”

Of those 80,000 expected guests in the region, Dr. Scheller says around 25,000 are expected on USI’s campus for Solarpalooza.