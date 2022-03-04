EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mental health organizations are promising treatment services never before seen in Evansville as agencies are unveiling specific plans on how to spend $10 million approved by the Evansville City Council. Those funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was set up as a covid-relief effort.

A majority of the $10 million will go towards upgrades to the Mulberry Plaza and services provided by Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare.

President and CEO Katy Adams explains, “That money is going to renovate the interior and exterior of this building, this is where that residential unit will be. Our crisis center is also here, which is real handy, because it will be a nice transition for people who go back and forth.”

The goal of the mental health care services expansion is to bridge the gaps in types of services patients may need. United Caring Services will use funding to expand diversion care, which is navigating individuals from what they call “ineffective systems” toward the help they need. Bridging the gap and expanding services will hopefully alleviate the workload on mental healthcare workers.

“Every person kind of deserves that opportunity, whether it’s the first ask or the tenth ask, we can’t let them down because we’re tired,” says UCS Executive Director Jason Emmerson.

Easterseals Rehabilitation is also working in these projects, offering various therapy services at the Mulberry location once renovations are complete.

“Once that’s up and running, we will work to expand our services and provide the therapy services that are needed for the neuro-therapy clinic,” says Kelly Schneider with Easterseals.

While the American Rescue Plan Act funds were originally set up with covid relief in mind, many argue that the pandemic helped highlight the need for mental health services across the nation.

“What’s unique this time is that covid, the pandemic, has really shed light on mental health,” explains Adams, “and it’s a topic that’s in the news and that congress is funding, which has never happened in our industry. So this is our opportunity to build these programs and fill these gaps that have always existed.”