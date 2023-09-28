EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Crossing over a busy part of Highway 41 will soon be a part of the past for Bosse High School students.

EVSC school and city officials helped the Indiana Department of Transportation unveil plans for a new pedestrian bridge and reduced conflict intersection.

“We are basically looking at all of the intersection and looking at what needs to be done and putting all of the pieces together,” says INDOT Southwest Public Relations Director Gary Brian.

The bridge will be built on Highway 41 near the intersection of Washington Avenue and connect on both sides of the road. Ramps will be built near McDonalds and Circle K and Evansville Family Dentistry.

“It is going to have a lot of the same bricks the school has. I know that there is going to be the letter ‘E’ and the letter ‘B’ to signify Evansville and Bosse High School,” Brian says.

School officials, students and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke say the project is long overdue and has been discussed for decades.

“We have football games here. When it gets dark, it increases the possibility of somebody getting hit or getting into an accident,” says Mike Duckworth, a member of the EVSC school board.

“You come to school and you have your backpack, papers and your projects done. You are ready for your exams that day and you are getting ready to cross Highway 41 with the best attitude, and then you see that traffic. That has got to increase a student’s anxiety,” says Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Students also got to give their input throughout the design process. Fabiola Joseph is graduating this year. After crossing the road more times than she can count, Joseph says it is vital to keep students and staff safe.

“I have seen students have to run and try to get across. I think that it is a safer and alternative route for students, especially younger kids,” says Joseph.

Construction is expected to start in the next one to two months. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.