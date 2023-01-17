(WEHT) – You’ve heard of the Wienermobile, now here comes Mr. Peanut in the NUTmobile! Planters is looking for their second class of Peanutters to drive around the country to “spread the word of the nut.”

Officials say they are looking for a total of three people to drive the 26-foot peanut on wheels to “shellabrate” with the communities they visit about Mr. Peanut.

“Since bringing the PLANTERS® brand into the Hormel Foods family in 2021, we’ve been looking forward to carrying on the tradition of hiring Peanutters to represent the PLANTERS® brand across the country,” said Yemi Gilland, associate brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. “This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the NUTmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns.”

The full-time position lasts one year and requires applicants to have a:

Bachelor’s Degree

Valid Driver’s License

Ability to crack non-stop nut puns

Applicants can apply here to be considered to be Peanutters by submitting a complete application including a 60 second video describing why they would make the perfect Peanutter.

More information can be found here.