Plea deal agreement reached in murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A woman charged in connection to a woman found buried in an Evansville garage has agreed to a plea deal.

Joan Paul was charged with murder and several other charges in the death of 29-year-old Evonne Pullen. Pullen died from blunt force trauma.

A jury trial for Joan Paul was scheduled for next month, but it is now canceled.

A second person accused in Pullen’s death, Angela Paul, pled guilty last week.

A third person, Gary Anderson, was also charged and is awaiting his trial.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

