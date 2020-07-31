Plea deal agreement reached in murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A woman charged in connection to a woman found buried in an Evansville garage has agreed to a plea deal.

Joan Paul was charged with murder and several other charges in the death of 29-year-old Evonne Pullen. Pullen died from blunt force trauma.

A jury trial for Joan Paul was scheduled for next month, but it is now canceled.

A second person accused in Pullen’s death, Angela Paul, pled guilty last week.

A third person, Gary Anderson, was also charged and is awaiting his trial.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS