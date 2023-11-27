OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — On Sunday before 12 p.m., Officials say the Owensboro Police Department responded to a structure fire near Jackson Street.

Jordan Wilson, the development director at Friends of Sinners Recovery Center, says he discovered the fire was happening at their new location through social media.

“I was playing with my kids at home and started getting tagged on Facebook, and checked it out, and saw a fire and immediately called one of the directors. [I] found out that it was the old pole barn behind our new facility,” says Wilson.

The 16,000 square foot facility is made possible by 2 grants totaling $140,000 and is set to open next month. Inside the barn were kitchen equipment donations made by the Kimberly Clark Manufacturing Company, including a buffet, food warmers and ovens.

Wilson says to replacement of donations and cleaning up the scene could cost them an additional $5,000. “We did lose on this, but hopefully the community will see that we’re in need and support us tomorrow for Giving Tuesday,” says Wilson.

“We’ve got a construction company on site already doing the renovations to our two buildings. So, he’s gonna hire his team to clean everything up. Honestly, it was the best of a bad situation, with it being a storage building,” says the Development Director.

Friends of Sinners says the fire has expedited their timeline to begin construction plans for the metal structure.

“We want a safer building to house our stuff. This old pole barn was already so old, and it was kind of rotted wood. So, we’ll start from scratch now,” says Wilson.

Officials say no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“You know the community has already rallied around us so much to see the renovations happen…I think we’re gonna be alright, as long as the community continues to surround us,” says Wilson.