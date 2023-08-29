OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) -- The Owensboro Police Department is hoping to reenergize their "Eye on Owensboro" program. The program originally began in 2014,but police are hoping to remind the city of the campaign amidst the influx of ring cameras and surveillance cameras. The initiative allows businesses and homeowners to register their security cameras to become apart of neighborhood crime prevention efforts. When a crime happens, officers and detectives will check to see if surveillance cameras in the area may have recorded the crime in progress. Then, police work with camera owners to get the video for investigations. The police department will not be able to view private cameras through "Eye on Owensboro." They will only see their physical location on a map. "Since the new revamp rolled out yesterday. We've has 21 residents already sign up for "Eye on Owensboro", and we're looking for more to come," said Dylan Evans, a spokesperson for OPD. Evans says no businesses have signed up yet, although some expressed interest prior to the revamp. THE OWENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS HOPING TO REENERGIZE THEIR "EYE ON OWENSBORO" PROGRAM. The program originally began in 2014,but Police are hoping to remind the city of the campaign amidst the influx of ring cameras and surveillance cameras. THE INITIATIVE ALLOWS BUSINESSES AND HOMEOWNERS TO REGISTER THEIR SECURITY CAMERAS TO BECOME APART OF NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME PREVENTION EFFORTS. WHEN A CRIME HAPPENS, OFFICERS AND DETECTIVES WILL CHECK TO SEE IF SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS IN THE AREA MAY HAVE RECORDED THE CRIME IN PROGRESS. THEN, POLICE WORK WITH CAMERA OWNERS TO GET THE VIDEO FOR INVESTIGATIONS. THE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO VIEW PRIVATE CAMERAS THROUGH "EYE ON OWENSBORO." THEY WILL ONLY SEE THEIR PHYSICAL LOCATION ON A MAP. "Since the new revamp rolled out yesterday. We've has 21 residents already sign up for "Eye on Owensboro", and we're looking for more to come." EVANS SAYS NO BUSINESSES HAVE SIGNED UP YET, ALTHOUGH SOME EXPRESSED INTEREST prior to the revamp. To learn more about the program, or register a camera register a camera, click here.