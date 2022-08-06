EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, another arrest was made on Friday night in the Lamasco drug bust.

Police reports say they arrested Matthew McClarney, 26, of Evansville, for dealing cocaine.

According to the authorities, detectives from the WeTip the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, (EVCDTF) observed McClarney from February to May. They watched him meet with people on several different occasions to sell them what looked to be cocaine.

The affidavit states the task force utilized a Confidential Informant between May 30 – June 30 to conduct “controlled purchases of a predetermined amount of cocaine in exchange for recorded EVCDTF buy money.”

Police say they seized 1-5 grams of cocaine that also tested positive for fentanyl from McClarney. Reports say they also found Facebook messages asking for specific amounts of cocaine from the suspect.

Reports say McClarney was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.