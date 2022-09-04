JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper City Police Department arrested Albert Apple, 43, of French Lick, on Sunday after police were called to the Super Motel 8 on a report of an unattended juvenile.

Police say officers found the juvenile in the custody of his father, Albert Apple, when they arrived on the scene and it became clear to them that Apple was under the influence.

Reports say a K-9 unit was used on Apple’s car and alerted. Officers searched Apple’s car and found methamphetamine and a syringe. Apple was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center. The juvenile was transported to the Jasper City Police Department and released to his mother later according to police. Dubois County Department of Child Service assisted Jasper Police with the investigation.

Apple is being held on the following charges: