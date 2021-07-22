Police: At least one person injured in shooting on Evansville’s Southeast side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the city’s Southeast side late Thursday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, at least one person was shot during an incident on Grand Avenue near Riverside just before 10 p.m. Multiple police cruisers were also spotted near the scene at a location along South Kentucky Avenue.

EPD said detectives and the crime scene unit have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories