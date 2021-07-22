Police: At least one person injured in shooting on Evansville’s Southeast side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the city’s Southeast side late Thursday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, at least one person was shot during an incident on Grand Avenue near Riverside just before 10 p.m. Multiple police cruisers were also spotted near the scene at a location along South Kentucky Avenue.

#BREAKING: Evansville police confirm at least one person has been shot on the city’s Southeast side late Thursday. Heavy police presence in the area of Grand Ave. and Riverside. Not many details right now. pic.twitter.com/MQyYR6F2j4 — Noah Alatza (@noahalatza) July 23, 2021

EPD said detectives and the crime scene unit have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.