EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -Employees at Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop say someone shot a gun into the store and stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Evansville Police say the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when a bullet was fired through the front glass door and into the front case.

Two suspects stole about $400 worth of Delta 8 gummies. Officials say the store has been robbed a few times in the past.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact EPD.