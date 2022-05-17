AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana.

State police say four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday. At least one of the four was armed with a gun.

The homeowner also was armed with a weapon and fired shots at the intruders. Police arrived to find two of the suspects dead inside the home and the homeowner holding the other two at gunpoint. A 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both of Fort Wayne, were arrested and face felony murder and burglary charges.

Slain were 36-year-old Rameica Moore of Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Dylan Morefield of Churubusco. Police said the homeowner has not been charged.