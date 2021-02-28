Police investigate after Henderson storage units broken into

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating after they say several storage units were broken into Saturday.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Highway 2084 S around 2:30 p.m.

The owner of the storage facility told police he had surveillance video of a man breaking in to a unit.

Officers say the suspect cut holes into 4 other units to get access.

Police say about $500 worth of items were stolen.

If you have any information, call the Henderson Police Department.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2021)