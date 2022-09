EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department got a call around 3 p.m. about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.

The identity and cause of death is unknown at this time according to the police but the Coroner’s officer has been notified. EPD says there will be an autopsy scheduled to find out more information.

