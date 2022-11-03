VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched on Thursday at 2:35 p.m. to the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane for a deadly car accident.

Reports say the crash was described as a two-vehicle crash. According to witness statements and video surveillance, a silver 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe was stopped in southbound traffic on St Joseph Avenue at Allens Lane. Police say this is when a silver 2009 Dodge Journey collided with the rear end of the Hyundai at a high speed which severely damaged both cars.

According to police reports, the driver of the Hyundai was a 62-year-old male who was transported to Deaconess with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the driver of the Dodge was a 51-year-old male who was transported to Deaconess with life-threatening injuries. He later died at Deaconess.

Police say alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.