Police investigate stabbing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind.(WEHT)- Evansville Police are investigating after they say one person was stabbed.

Officers tell Eyewitness News they were called to the area of Maxwell and Springtown.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene, they found a witness who told them the stab victim was already taken to the hospital.

Officers say when the arrived to the hospital, the victim’s hand was bleeding from stab wounds.

Police areinvestigating the incident.

(This story was originally published February 24,2021)