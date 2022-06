EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say as many as three car dealerships overnight.

Evansville Police tell Eyewitness News at least two cars were taken from the Lux Car Dealership and D-Patrick on Green River Road. A third car may also be missing.

Police say the thefts appear to be part of a professional car theft ring that may have hit in Kentucky and Tennessee as well. Detectives are looking into reports the thieves may have used some iPad technology to access the keyless entry.