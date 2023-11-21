EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say thieves, some as young as 13 years old are stealing cars to go viral on TikTok. The so-called “Kia Challenge” has led to millions of car thefts nationwide. Evansville Police noticed the trend this past summer when combing through criminal mischief cases.

“We saw a lot of Kia’s that has been damaged to where it looked like they were probably trying to steal them,” says Sergeant Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.

According to EPD, 13 Hyundai’s have been stolen since January. Eight of them have been recovered. Police also say that 20 Kia’s have been stolen so far this year and all but one has been recovered. Police say seven attempted vehicle thefts occurred over the weekend. The most recent incident happened in the 400 block of Reis Avenue on Monday. Police say someone broke into a 2013 Kia Soul, although the victim says that it was locked.

“It is a dangerous situation, you know they think oh it is fun and oh it is a challenge. I don’t think they realize there is a lot of consequences with it,” Gray says.

Kia says the social media challenge primarily targets Kia and Hyundai models made between 2012 and 2022 that use a steel key to start the car.

“They essentially break out the back window and climb through the car and use a screw driver to tear apart the steering column. Then once it is available, they use a screwdriver or USB, or any device to start the vehicle,” says James Bell, the head of corporate communications for Kia America.

After learning about the social media challenge, Kia reached out to its research and development teams in Korea and came up with a solution- a software upgrade.

“With the extra alarm going off and the ignition being turned off for an extended period of time, we are also providing steering wheel locks through police departments all around the country that owners can put in their cars,” Bell says.

Officials say Kia and Hyundai models that use remote start are not at risk. Residents who notice any damage to their Hyundai or Kia are encouraged to call the Evansville Police Department.