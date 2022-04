EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 Friday morning outside the Franklin Street Tavern. According to an Evansville Police sergeant, a man was shot in the parking lot.

EPD said he is currently being treated at a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Officers remain at the scene, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video as they try to identify a suspect.