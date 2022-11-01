CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Police say they are searching for a man accused of two Class X Felonies who has ties to Evansville.

The Clay County State’s Attorney Phillip Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond for Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26 according to police.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Henson’s bail was previously set on March 18 in Clay County Court at $1.25 million. Henson was required to post $125,000 cash and has to wear a GPS monitor at all times to bond out of jail, which he did on August 11.

According to the Motion to Revoke Bond, Henson allegedly removed his GPS monitor without permission and now his whereabouts are unknown. An Arrest Warrant was issued for Henson on October 31.

Police say Henson had been recently living and working in or around the McLeansboro, Illinois area. He is currently charged with the following offenses:

Unlawful Deliveries of Methamphetamine (Class X and Class 1 Felonies)

Drug-Induced Homicide (Class X Felony)

Anyone with any information of the whereabouts of Henson is encouraged to text XCRIME to tip411 or call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (618)-665-3316. They can also use the XCRIME or the Sheriff’s apps on their phones to remain anonymous.