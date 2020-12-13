Police: Juvenile shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police confirm one juvenile was shot in the lower extremity late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the St. Vincent Hospital emergency room in reference to a gunshot victim just after 11 p.m. Saturday. According to the EPD, the victim is expected to be okay.

EPD Sgt. Ted Karges said the juvenile told detectives that he had been shot “at random along Washington Avenue.”

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear where the incident happened along Washington Avenue.

Sgt. Karges said no suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)