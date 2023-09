EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police listed a 28-year-old man as the victim after a shots fired call in Evansville.

On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Sweester Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

Our crew on the scene said one person was put into an ambulance.

Police have not shared many details but said they are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.