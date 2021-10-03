Police: Man arrested after abusing child inside restaurant

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Loogootee man was arrested in Jasper after police said he abused a foster child in his care.

Police were sent to McAlister’s Deli on Saturday afternoon for possible child abuse that happened inside the business.

The victim and suspect had already left by the time officers arrived. Police said the suspect was found at his home in Loogootee after authorities pinged his cell phone.

Police said surveillance video from McAlister’s Deli showed Clinton Burgess, 61, choked and slapped the victim. Police said Burgess dragged the child by their arm out of the store.

After being interviewed at the Jasper Police Department, Burgess was arrested.

The victim and their sister were removed from his custody by child services.

