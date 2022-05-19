OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Local law enforcement agencies paid tribute to those they’ve lost over the past three years on May 19. A special memorial service was held at First Christian Church.

Owensboro’s police chief Art Ealum says that the memorial comes at a heartbreaking time for law enforcement across Western Kentucky. An Owensboro police officer was shot in the line of duty last weekend. A Calloway County deputy was also killed in a separate incident earlier in the week.

“That is the reality that we face and it seems ever present anymore,” says police chief Art Ealum. “Every time you turn on the news, an officer’s being injured or shot and this is often times seen as a thankless profession. However, we have professionals who go out and do it, give it their all. They love what they do and they know they may be called to make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Ealum says the memorial is a way for the community to say one final thank you to officers who have served their community.