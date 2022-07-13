GARY, Ind. (WEHT) — A crash involving a Lake County Officer early Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Gary, Indiana. Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Colfax Street.

Investigators revealed that a black, 2019, Dodge Charger police car, was travelling east on 5th Avenue when it struck a silver, 2005, Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn from 5th Avenue onto southbound Colfax.

According to officers, the driver of the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Police state the investigation is in its preliminary stages and no other information can be released at this time. Once the investigation is complete, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department says it will be able to release more information.

