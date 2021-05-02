Police: Pedestrian struck crossing St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a serious bodily injury accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight Sunday to the area of St. Joe Avenue and Virginia Street.

Sgt. Nick Winsett said an intoxicated pedestrian was struck by a motorist when he ran across St. Joe Avenue in the path of the vehicle. The pedestrian is in stable condition with many facial fractures.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on May 2, 2021)