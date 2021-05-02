Police: Pedestrian struck crossing St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a serious bodily injury accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight Sunday to the area of St. Joe Avenue and Virginia Street.

Sgt. Nick Winsett said an intoxicated pedestrian was struck by a motorist when he ran across St. Joe Avenue in the path of the vehicle. The pedestrian is in stable condition with many facial fractures.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on May 2, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories