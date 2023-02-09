PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to do a welfare check on an infant due to complaints of narcotics use, domestic violence and several outstanding warrants for a male that lived there. During the investigation, authorities secured and executed a search warrant.

Reports say a woman and baby were located while officers carried out the search warrant. Officials say the woman was arrested for child neglect and the child was released to the Department of Child Services. During the arrest, officers learned from the woman that a man with multiple felony warrants was barricaded in the residence with a firearm. Police have not released the identity of the woman who was arrested or the male suspect.

Authorities say after additional resources had been requested, law enforcement determined the information regarding the man inside the residence was false. Officers did not locate the male suspect.

According to the authorities, narcotics and firearms were recovered during the search warrant execution.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone for their efforts saying “The teamwork from everyone involved was the best I have seen in my career!”