Police pursuits on the rise in the Tri-State

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department have been a bit busier than usual as of late, but not for good reason. To start the month of December, the department has seen 4 police pursuits in the span of less than one week, a frustrating trend for Sheriff Mike Wilder.

“These are just trends that you do not want to see,” explains Sheriff Wilder. “We live in a pretty safe community, but when these people choose to make those decisions, they’re putting a lot of people at risk.”

This trend, however, is not only confined to Warrick County. Both the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office have seen an increase in the number of police pursuits they have been involved in or assisted other agencies with. Evansville has already surpassed the triple digit mark, which is considerably higher than the total of 85 for all of 2020.

Similarly, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies saw a jump from only 29 pursuits in all of 2020, to more than 50 as of December 9, 2021. Wilder says there is no clear reason why individuals flee from police, but a likely factor could be outstanding warrants or previous crimes. Wilder is also an advocate for increasing the punishment for those who run from officers, which is currently a Level 6 felony.