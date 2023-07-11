HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)—Indiana State Police and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who has a warrant for escape out of Martin County.

Earlier today, troopers with those agencies tried to arrest Eric James King, a 41-year-old from Paoli.

When officers located King on US 231 in Daviess County, he refused to comply with them and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers believe that King’s vehicle ran out of fuel and pulled into a private driveway. When officers located and attempted to take King into custody, he was able to get behind the wheel of a police vehicle, which he used to ram another police vehicle.

King fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and eventually crashed in a field in Greene County. After an extensive search of the area, police were unable to find King.

King is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard and mustache.

Police ask that you do not attempt to approach King and to call 911 if you spot him.