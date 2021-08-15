Police: Shooting investigation underway after gunfight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police say officers are investigating a shooting on Cherry Street just east of Riverside early Sunday morning.

According to EPD, police were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. Police say two different vehicles had left Xcess nightclub when one of the cars ran into the other.

Four people exited the vehicles and a gunfight ensued along Cherry Street. Detectives say they found at least 40 shell casings and quite a bit of blood on the street.

Police say one person was confirmed shot and taken to the hospital where they will have to undergo surgery. Authorities say that person is also a suspect in this case. Detectives are still in process of interviewing people and the investigation is ongoing.

