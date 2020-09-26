Police warn of stealing political yard signs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville authorities are reminding people of the consequences of stealing political signs from yards.

It’s a problem local leaders say they face every Election cycle.

“It’s disappointing that people can’t let people have their signs in their yard whether it be Democrat or Republican and let it be a fair competition and don’t be out doing silly stuff and that’s what some people are doing.” said Vanderburgh County Republican Party Chair Wayne Parke.

Vanderburgh County Republican Party officials say they have had many people report Trump/Pence signs stolen out of their yards. Back in August. Joe Biden signs were taken from several East Side homes around Lincoln Avenue.

“We have people who are having the signs stolen out their yards, what they had in place,” said Parke. “It has been such a draw for Trump/Pence signs and Right to Life signs, that people come back in here and want to get them replaced, but we have already given them out, but we have another shipment coming in.”

Authorities in Evansville say the closer to Election Day – the more complaints of signs being taken are reported.

“Every election year we have the same thing, once it gets close to time you’ll have some signs taken from yards, things like that or just destroyed and that sort of thing, some have been set on fire in the past,” said Evansville Police Dept. Public Information Officer Sgt. Nick Winsett. “We haven’t seen a whole lot of that this year yet.”

Sgt. Winsett says an investigation is ongoing into who took the Biden signs and he has a message for anyone thinking twice about taking signs.

“If they keep it up they will eventually get caught,” Sgt. Winsett said. “Again everyone has cameras nowadays and if we are able to determine who they are we will prosecute them.”

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)