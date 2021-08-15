Police: Woman arrested after hit and run at Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – A woman has been arrested on multiple charges after a hit and run incident at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari on Saturday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Park officials told Eyewitness News that three people were “grazed” by a vehicle. Indiana State Police said a dispute between multiple people led up to the incident.

Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg told Eyewitness News that one man and two women were hit by the vehicle in the Holiday World Parking lot. A Spencer County Deputy later stopped that vehicle on Highway 162 just north of the park.

Chief Faulkenburg said Santa Claus Police took over the investigation and started conducting several interviews.

Malaia A. Turner of Champaign, Illinois, was arrested and transported to Spencer County Law Enforcement Center. Her initial charges include Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, Three Counts of Neglect of Dependents, a Level 6 Felony, and reckless driving causing bodily injury and aggressive driving.