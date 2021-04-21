Police: Woman stabbed multiple times in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a woman showed up to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

EPD said they were called to St. Vincent Hospital just before midnight Wednesday after the victim showed up in the emergency room.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Nick Winsett said the incident began after a dispute over gas money. Police said two women began physically fighting and one grabbed a pair of, what is believed to be, scissors and began to stab the victim.

The victim had several wounds on her arm and lacerations on the top of her head. The victim’s wounds are believed to be superficial.

Police said the incident happened in the Sunburst Boulevard area. No arrests have been made, but a suspect has been listed. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story originally published April 21, 2021)