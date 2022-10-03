Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It is the 101st Fall Festival on Evansville’s west side. The event is expected to bring tens of thousands of people, and police are working morning and night to keep it safe.

First responders have boots on the ground and on the roof tops of nearby buildings.

“We have officers that are visible and some that you may not see at all,” says Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.

One of the ways Evansville Police is working to keep people safe is by having two booths where you can go for help. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is also handing out lost and found wristbands.

“We will write a number on the back of that yellow wristband and attach it to the child. If they get separated, they can go to an officer who will pull it off and call the parent,” says Dave Wedding, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff.

Steven Payne and his son Mason were one of the many families who came to the table for a wristband and a sticker. Payne says he is taking precautions to keep his family safe.

“Every time we go somewhere, he is in a stroller, so we do not risk him getting lost. His sister must hold our hands everywhere we go,” he says.

There are also some precautions that you can take to keep your belongings safe.

“If you park and are not from the area, maybe take a picture of the area or take a picture of a landmark. That way, you are not wandering around looking for your vehicle,” Sgt. Gray says.

Police also say to leave the valuables at home and keep the car locked. They also say to let an officer or sheriff’s deputy know if you see anything suspicious.