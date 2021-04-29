Local lawmakers respond to President Biden’s congressional address

President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening ahead of his 100th day in office to make the case for his administration’s agenda. Several of our local lawmakers are already responding to his speech.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

“I think the story line on the Biden Administration, underscored by the President’s speech tonight, could best be described as ‘bait and switch.’ The ‘bait’ was he was going to be a moderate, a unifying force and bring us all together. The ‘switch’ is that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for all practical purposes, won the debate in the Democratic Party over what it ought to look like. I’m hard pressed to find anything moderate about the Biden Administration, which is why Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are so excited about this new administration. He talks like a moderate, but is governing to satisfy the far left.”

Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY 2nd district)

“Going into President Biden’s address, I wanted to hear about how he is going to work with Republicans in Congress on bipartisan solutions and unite the country. Congress is divided by very small margins, which gives President Biden a golden opportunity to negotiate and advance bipartisan policies. However, the president’s talk about bipartisanship has largely not been put into action during his first 100 days in office. Speaker Pelosi and Democrats in Congress need to be spending less time and effort on finding new power grabs and more time on working with Republicans to address issues our country is facing today. The American people want us to work together, and I hope the president’s remarks tonight serve as an inflection point on how Congress and the Biden administration work together.”

Indiana Congressman Larry Bucschon (R-IN 8th district)

“Once again, President Biden gave a speech calling for unity and bipartisan cooperation to tackle the big issues facing the American people. There were a lot of areas that the President called for action on – namely infrastructure – that we could find common ground on. The problem is that we’ve heard this from the President before, when the reality has been that his administration and Democrats in Congress have shown no interest in working with Republicans in Congress to find common ground to advance commonsense policies. Instead, they have acted unilaterally to jam thru Congress far-left progressive policies. While I can hope that maybe this time President Biden and Democrats in Congress really are serious about bipartisan cooperation, I have low expectations that such cooperation will actually come to pass. Instead, I expect we will simply continue to see President Biden and Speaker Pelosi ignore issues facing our nation – like the crisis on our southern border – and continue jamming thru legislation that spends too much, taxes too much, and is focused on growing the size and scope of the federal government instead of growing economic opportunities for hard-working taxpayers.”

Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL 15th district)

“In his inaugural address, President Biden pledged to not be a partisan President. After 100 days, he continues to govern in the complete opposite way of what he promised. Instead of creating unity, he is pushing a liberal wish list and spending frenzy that sends the American taxpayers the bill. President Biden has worked for four decades to dismantle the Second Amendment. His words last night about gun control are the same as they’ve always been: liberal, extreme, and political. Every freedom enshrined in our Constitution is guaranteed to every American. The words from the President are unbelievable.

A large part of the address focused on jobs. But that doesn’t change that on his first day in office, President Biden chose to kill over 10,000 American jobs with the Keystone XL Pipeline. Biden’s bankrupt America plan is a threat to economic security, border security and national security. He is undoing President Trump’s work to provide jobs, support small business and energy independence.

President Trump advocated for Americans first. This meant American jobs first, and American energy first. President Biden tips the scale in favor of our enemy, the Chinese Communist Party and puts foreign energy in front of American energy.

In just 100 days, President Biden and his allies in Congress have pushed to infringe on our Second Amendment right, raise our taxes, defund the police, pack the court, and promote abortion at home and abroad.

“Thank you for your patience,” is a very fitting end to Biden’s first address.”