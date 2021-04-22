Local officials get health orders control under Indiana bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have voted in favor of limiting the authority of county or city health departments by allowing local elected officials to overturn orders or enforcement actions issued during emergencies.
Republican supporters say the proposal is meant to provide a “check and balance” following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses. The bill would require any local public health orders more stringent than one issued by the governor must be approved by an elected county or city board.
Lawmakers voted Wednesday to advance the bill to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration. Some medical organizations have argued against shifting authority away from public health professionals.