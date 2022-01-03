U.S. Senator Rand Paul quitting YouTube, going to Rumble

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he will no longer be posting videos to YouTube unless it is to criticize the platform or announce that viewers can see his content on Rumble.com, where he claims they don’t censor the news.

“Today I begin my exodus from Big Tech, starting with the worst censor of all, YouTube,” said Dr. Paul. “As a libertarian leaning Senator, I think private companies have the right to ban me if they want to, however, those of us who believe that truth comes from disputation and that the marketplace of ideas is a prerequisite for innovation should shun the close-minded censors and take our ideas elsewhere, which is exactly what I`m doing.”

According to Senator Rand Paul’s Senate page, YouTube is allegedly banning videos where he questions the government’s position. The videos include a discussion with journalists discussing the efficacy of cloth masks and a video explaining the science behind why cloth masks allegedly don’t work. For Kentuckians who want to continue receiving updates on Senator Rand Paul’s work in the Senate, they will be able to find his video content on his Rumble page.