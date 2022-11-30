(WEHT) — In an effort to avoid a mass walkout of rail workers, the House passed a bill on Wednesday to avert a railway strike. Lawmakers believe a walkout would cause drastic effects on the U.S. economy as it heads into the holiday season.

The chamber passed the resolution in a 290-137 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration just over one week out from the Dec. 9 strike deadline. Seventy-nine Republicans supported the measure, and eight Democrats voted “no.”

In a subsequent vote, lawmakers passed a separate measure that would give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave per year, addressing a chief concern unions and progressives had with the agreement.

