BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Labor Day events around the Tri-State and the country happen as a new poll shows labor unions re-gaining popularity in the U.S.

It’s easy to see people at the Labor Day Association fair in Boonville wear their support for unions on their sleeves.

“Didn’t surprise me to see unions had that much support these days,” said Hugh Farrell, who is with the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition, which went on strike this past spring over recognition and stipends. He says unions like his are seeing more support.

“I think people have seen the depths of the crisis, worsening inequality, and the fact that things aren’t getting better unless we get together and fight together to improve the conditions,” said Farrell.

A Gallup poll released last month shows 71% of Americans approve of unions, the highest level since 1965. It’s up 23 percentage points since 2009. 65% of those polled say better pay and benefits are the most important reason for joining. Michael Dennis of the Labor Day Association says the pandemic and the minimum wage are two reasons for the jump in support.

“Just post-COVID, I think everybody trying to get back in the workforce, everyday American, they want better pay, the $7.25 an hour minimum wage right now, that’s not enough to make it in today’s economy,” he said.

The poll also shows only one in six Americans lives in a union household, and 58% of nonunion workers are not interested in joining a union.

“It is a struggle to get them to sign up. Until they realize what a union can do for them, that’s the difference, they can do a lot of things for them. They can work for you,” said James Calhoun, who belonged in the UMWA.

“If we’re able to get new recognition and able to fight our way through this, then what that has already said to a lot of workers is that’s it’s possible to organize again,” adds Farrell.

(This story was originally published on September 5, 2022)