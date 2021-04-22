Popular feature at Yellow Creek Park is now back open

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) The historic truss bridge at Yellow Creek Park is back open after a months-long makeover. Contractors put in a new concrete floor and repainted the structure.

The bridge has been at Yellow Creek Park since the mid-1980s. It was originally built in the late 19th century. It was closed for much of this past winter and spring.

“It’s always the most popular thing at the park,” says Ross Leigh, the county parks director, “There’s a lot of people taking pictures, graduation and senior pictures, and whatnot, so really, we’re really trying to make sure people are safe when enjoying that historical aspect of Yellow Creek as well.”

Daviess County officials will have a ribbon cutting for the Yellow Creek Park bridge reopening next Monday morning.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)