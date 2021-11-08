Popular local seafood restaurant accommodates city repairs

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hungry diners may find it more difficult getting a parking spot at a Newburgh ran restaurant over the next couple of weeks. The Tin Fish announced on social media Monday that their State Street entrance will be closed for up to two weeks.

The business said that entrance will be closed as the Town of Newburgh works on repairing storm drain damage.

They mentioned that the businesses in the building are open regular hours, but customers are asked to use the other entrances into the lot.