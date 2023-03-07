EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were called back to the scene of an Evansville home that was badly damaged by Friday’s severe weather.

The home in the area of South Morton Avenue and Blackford Avenue suffered significant damage after a tree fell into it during the storms Friday. On Monday evening, a portion of that home collapsed. Evansville fire crews, the city arborist, building commissioner, and CenterPoint officials all responded to the collapse.

Officials say there do not appear to be any electrical or gas related hazards. Additional details will be released on Tuesday.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as new information becomes available.